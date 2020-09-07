Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce sales of $18.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.24 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $75.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.96 billion to $75.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $74.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.59 billion to $78.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $216,701,000 after buying an additional 102,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 43,318,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,140,428. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.