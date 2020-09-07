Jetcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $246,426.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $229,864.28 and $246,426.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045730 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $542.53 or 0.05293620 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035330 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00051515 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars.

