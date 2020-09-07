Jibrel Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $8,323.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC and Coinrail. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, Coinrail, HitBTC, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

