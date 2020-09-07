Joint Ventures Price Hits $0.0011 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $24,627.48 and approximately $1,103.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00123021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00219384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.01648888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00165606 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

