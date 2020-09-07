JUST 24-Hour Volume Reaches $230.33 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. JUST has a market capitalization of $90.94 million and $230.33 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00125721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00226573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.01592902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00167716 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

