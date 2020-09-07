Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to report sales of $2.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 million and the lowest is $1.30 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $9.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $17.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $73.65 million, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $128.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $3,276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KALA traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

