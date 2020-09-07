Kcash (KCASH) Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. Kcash has a market cap of $32.18 million and approximately $26.56 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Kcash

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

