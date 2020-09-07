Kemacoin (KEMA) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $6,736.35 and $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00441099 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023647 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000565 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001793 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

