Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.06.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 13,155,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,317,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 47,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.