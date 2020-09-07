Klimatas Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a market cap of $22,873.14 and approximately $555.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00440135 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022717 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000562 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001831 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

