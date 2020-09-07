Kuai Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.20 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $6.20 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00124320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00217702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.01614211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00167419 BTC.

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,846,552 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

