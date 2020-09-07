Lambda Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Lambda token can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Huobi, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $17.81 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00123021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00219384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.01648888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00165606 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,095,335 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMax, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

