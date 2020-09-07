LATOKEN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,846.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. LATOKEN has a market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $77,846.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.59 or 0.05310211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00051743 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

