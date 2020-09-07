LiquidApps (DAPP) Achieves Market Cap of $11.46 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 55.4% against the dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $11.46 million and approximately $152,259.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001558 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00124372 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,041,757,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,147,582 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

