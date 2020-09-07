Maverick Chain (MVC) Reaches Market Cap of $251,956.22

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $251,956.22 and $2,749.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00123987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00216880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.45 or 0.01603216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00167184 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.