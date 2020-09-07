Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0043

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a market cap of $167,880.07 and approximately $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00468760 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000726 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,089,844 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

