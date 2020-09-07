Merculet (MVP) One Day Volume Tops $54,360.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Merculet token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, IDEX, Kucoin and OKEx. Merculet has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $54,360.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Merculet has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,249,347,757 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OKEx, Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

