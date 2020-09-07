Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce sales of $59.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.51 million and the highest is $60.30 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $50.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $244.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.20 million to $249.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $261.72 million, with estimates ranging from $253.30 million to $270.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.12 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIVO. William Blair upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 262,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 237,787 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,731,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 201,885 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIVO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 761,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,024. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $587.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

