MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Reaches $0.0000

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $4.71 million and $23.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001836 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

