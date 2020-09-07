Micromines (MICRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $29,817.38

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Micromines token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $29,817.38 and $6.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00124320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00217702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.01614211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00167419 BTC.

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines

Micromines can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24, Mercatox and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

