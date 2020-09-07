MintCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, MintCoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MintCoin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $3.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000198 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

