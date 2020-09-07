MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $966,936.49 and approximately $1,540.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023363 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004041 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004206 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 200,101,194 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

