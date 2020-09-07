MovieBloc Market Capitalization Achieves $13.09 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $13.09 million and $1.90 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00126675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00226343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.79 or 0.01595346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00167240 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,567,852,960 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

