Myriad Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,270.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. Myriad has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $4,270.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000296 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,748,433,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

