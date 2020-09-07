MyWish (WISH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $291,335.52

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. MyWish has a total market cap of $291,335.52 and approximately $23.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.90 or 0.05316883 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051671 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,544,111 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

