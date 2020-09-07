NewYorkCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $822.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $822.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00467952 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 86.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004056 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000438 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,723,957,188 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.