No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Reaches $0.0001

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $59,013.81 and $144,795.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, No BS Crypto has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.90 or 0.05316883 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051671 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

NOBS is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,377,483,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,125,947,809 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.