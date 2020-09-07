Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to announce $6.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.49 billion. Nokia Oyj posted sales of $6.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year sales of $25.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.44 billion to $26.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $26.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth $38,327,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,095 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,035,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 4,072.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,090,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 2,040,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 868.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NOK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. 45,584,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,650,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

