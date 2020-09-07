Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will post sales of $690.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $685.62 million to $698.12 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $600.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

NOMD stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 78.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,821,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,898,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,180 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 80.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,595,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 709,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth about $9,813,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1,141.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 472,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 434,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

