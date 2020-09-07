Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $157,206.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, CoinBene, Bitbns and BITBOX. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $157,206.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045934 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.42 or 0.05346524 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00035340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00051756 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,736,764 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BITBOX, Ethfinex, Bitrue, Bitbns, Koinex, Binance, Zebpay, WazirX, CoinBene, Huobi, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

