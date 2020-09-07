Numeraire (NMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $114.33 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $38.38 or 0.00373851 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $114.33 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045554 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $547.38 or 0.05331632 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00035643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00051760 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,978,602 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

