OAX (OAX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $686,215.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. OAX has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and $686,215.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded down 47% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.90 or 0.05316883 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051671 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

