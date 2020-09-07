Observer Hits One Day Volume of $311,356.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Observer has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $311,356.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. During the last week, Observer has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

