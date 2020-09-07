OKCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,899.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $5,899.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00050997 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,334.82 or 1.00290506 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000430 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00200380 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000865 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,439,025 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars.

