Omni Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $551,292.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $5.31 or 0.00051537 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, Poloniex and C-CEX. Omni has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $551,292.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00467713 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003910 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,044 coins and its circulating supply is 562,728 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

