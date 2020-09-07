Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.35 Million

Analysts predict that Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post $65.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.70 million to $65.99 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $57.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $253.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.34 million to $255.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $235.91 million, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $238.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on OBNK shares. BidaskClub raised Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 64,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.