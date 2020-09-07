Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.35 Million

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Analysts predict that Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post $65.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.70 million to $65.99 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $57.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $253.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.34 million to $255.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $235.91 million, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $238.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on OBNK shares. BidaskClub raised Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 64,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.