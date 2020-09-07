Pandacoin (PND) Trading 44.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 41.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $688,871.66 and $21.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000527 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

