Parachute (PAR) Market Cap Achieves $4.07 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $249,017.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,041,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

