PARSIQ Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $15.02 million and $705,833.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00073131 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00289529 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044618 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000449 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008413 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,172,933 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

