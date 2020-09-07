PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. PAX Gold has a market cap of $59.32 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,932.99 or 0.18827735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045554 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.38 or 0.05331632 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00035643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00051760 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAXG is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 30,691 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

