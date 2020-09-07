Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce sales of $83.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $423.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $497.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.69 million to $545.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $960.13 million, with estimates ranging from $884.53 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million.
Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,619. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 26,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 663.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 1,507,661 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 111,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.