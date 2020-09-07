Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce sales of $83.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $423.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $497.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.69 million to $545.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $960.13 million, with estimates ranging from $884.53 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,619. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 26,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 663.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 1,507,661 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 111,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

