Peerplays (PPY) Market Cap Tops $1.77 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $45,874.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00003826 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00126675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00226343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.79 or 0.01595346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00167240 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

