Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $18,893.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005684 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,950,224 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

