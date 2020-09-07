Pigeoncoin Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $694,571.86 and $53,410.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000796 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,049,759,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

