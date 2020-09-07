Pivot Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $296,659.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00126675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00226343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.79 or 0.01595346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00167240 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

