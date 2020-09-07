Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to post $95.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.84 million and the lowest is $93.71 million. Pluralsight reported sales of $82.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year sales of $382.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.18 million to $383.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $447.31 million, with estimates ranging from $438.86 million to $461.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $76,449,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,111,736 shares of company stock worth $77,915,354 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Pluralsight by 1,542.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Pluralsight by 81.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pluralsight by 146.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the first quarter valued at $115,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

