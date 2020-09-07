POA Trading Down 44.5% This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, POA has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $519,365.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, Bibox and HitBTC.

POA Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 279,152,090 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bibox, Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

