PolySwarm (NCT) Price Down 34% This Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $5,065.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 34% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

