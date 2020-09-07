PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Bittrex. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $2,643.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,293.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.25 or 0.03451290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.80 or 0.02222824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00466668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00780746 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 75.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00050569 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00574131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,619,701 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

