ProChain Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One ProChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, Bit-Z and Bibox. ProChain has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $22.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProChain has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ProChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.90 or 0.05316883 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051671 BTC.

ProChain Profile

ProChain (CRYPTO:PRA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for ProChain is chain.pro . The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain . ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z, FCoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.